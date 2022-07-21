Buzz Aldrin’s collection of space artifacts up for auction

His name is Edwin Eugene, but he has always been “Buzz” Aldrin, one of the three astronauts whose names will forever be engraved in human history. On the twentieth of 1969, aboard Apollo 11, Baz and mission commander Neil Armstrong descended on the moon, and entered the legend with Michael Collins, who remains on board. Of the three astronauts, Aldrin is the only one still alive: Born in 1930, a military pilot in Korea with 66 missions under his belt, he recounted his battles with alcoholism and depression in two autobiographies.

On July 26, Sotheby’s New York office will host “Buzz Aldrin: American Icon,” the most important auction ever dedicated to space exploration. This is the special collection of artifacts and materials from two historical missions that Buzz has been involved in: “Gemini XII” and “Apollo 11”.

Among the most notable items are the jacket Aldrin wore during his historic trip to the moon and back with Apollo 11, the famous broken key that nearly ended the life of the Apollo 11 crew and the tag that saved, “Joe Army, Beth Navi” the banner Buzz carried with him during his space walk On the Gemini XII which he viewed in the vacuum of space, the full mission documents including the checklist for Apollo 11 LM systems activations and lunar module and command cards, Apollo 11 flight plan summary, lunar surface checklist, flags and much more. Among the rare pieces is the statuette of the MTV VMA “Original Moonman” awarded to Buzz, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and other important memories and awards received after the historic walk on the moon.

A selection of 10 items from this sale will be accompanied by MIRAImage NFT, a unique digital identifier attached to a physical object using innovative 3D scanning microscopy technology and advanced mathematical techniques to extract the “DNA” that identifies the object. The NFT will be forged by MIRA on the Ethereum blockchain, to forever record details at the micron level, along with metadata associated with the item and source information for future proof of authenticity.