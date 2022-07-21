Dark Alliance II available today – Nerd4.life

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II For PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Available Starting today, July 20, 2022. Fans of this turn-off event from the Baldur’s Gate series will surely be delighted.

For those who are not familiar with it, this is the remastered version of the role-playing game in the world Dungeons & DragonsOriginally released in the PS2 era. It can be purchased for €29.99 and includes Italian dubbing and translation.

You can play it alone or in company. we read Official description For more details and to know the main features of the address:

Unspeakable evil has returned to the legendary city of Baldur’s Gate. A call to adventurers reverberates across the apocalyptic land. Cunning warriors and intrepid magic users are urgently needed to restore Baldur’s Gate from the dark magic that threatens everyone in its path.

Fight your way or cast powerful spells through more than 80 dangerous levels

Hidden areas, secret characters and hundreds of objects to discover, customize and use

Create unique magical weapons and armor to increase the damage you deal in battle

Conquer hordes of monsters, armies of Hobgoblins, Ghouls, Golems and fearsome Dragons

Exciting game modes for one player or two cooperators



