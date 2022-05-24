(ANSA) – ROME, May 24 – Until last August, Khaled Payand was Afghanistan’s Finance Minister. Nine months after US forces withdrew from Kabul airport, Baynda’s life has changed completely: he is now an Uber driver in Washington. It’s the strange story that the BBC tells.



Today Payenda spends his days behind the wheel of his Honda Accord, but that’s not all. He also works as an assistant professor at Georgetown University, where he charges $2,000 per semester.



“You can stay past, complain, or you can roll up your sleeves and move on,” says the former treasurer. “So I started giving some passes and was amazed: I was getting paid a lot more than I expected,” he asserts.



Payanda resigned as finance minister a week before the Taliban took control of Kabul. His relationship with Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, president of the now defunct Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, has been permanently compromised. Fearing arrest, the ex-minister decided to leave for the United States and lay the foundations for a new life. (handle).

