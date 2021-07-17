“He needs a good doctor”

Fedes and John Bill? “In my opinion this man needs a good doctor”. This was stated by Lego President Matteo Salvini while speaking at a gazebo during a referendum on justice in Tenzinzo. “The league’s idea is very clear: I – Karosio’s leader – I am for freedom. Freedom of education, freedom of treatment, freedom of association, freedom of anyone. So they do not care. , Whenever he wants to respect his neighbor.For me, the government should not enter the bedroom of the people.I totally agree with those who hurt, attack and insult.





Read this too

“I told my friends on the left: we will remove children from schools and gender theory from that law because the education of children is up to the mothers and fathers,” Salvini underscores.

Then Jab: “On my Instagram page – which underscores the paradox of Salvini – this week I put these twenty seconds of the highest discussion between John and Fedes. If it’s boys and girls, you have to help them transgender. Eight-year-old boys. In my opinion, Iya needs a good doctor. “