July 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Green Boss Italy, waiting for control room

Green Boss Italy, waiting for control room

Noah French July 17, 2021 1 min read

It is necessary to be vaccinated to get the green pass, the negative cloth made in the previous 48 hours or the goit should be cured.

Political positions – Meanwhile, politics is divided. MovieMento 5 Stell and Lega ask not to restrain tired recovery Salvini would love to wait for “not to scare people ahead of time”. The Democrats are in dire straits. Divided into regions: According to Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, “data is not like justifying the extended use of the Green Pass”; On the other hand, the governor of Lazio, Nicola Zingaretti, disagreed, considering it “useful for mass events.” The arbitration will be handed over to a technical table.

Privacy issue – Government decision and Green Pass will have a significant impact on privacy: The guarantee already works to a standard.

READ  Allergic shock: Mini-pretzel destroys American model Chandel Giagalon's life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Eng: American heroes of the long-distance network

July 16, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

There is no distance for vaccinated students

July 16, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

From Malta to Dubai to the Greek island of Ayos

July 16, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Green Boss Italy, waiting for control room

July 17, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Flood nightmare in Germany, destroying dozens of Audi cars

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Spitting on elevators and doorknobs. The Shame of Positive Italian Children – Libero Quotidiano

July 16, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Physicists managed to lift a glass ball, thrust it into the “quantum world”

July 16, 2021 Karen Hines