September 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

He does it every day

He does it every day

Karen Hines September 19, 2022 2 min read

Benedetta Parodi revealed the secret to her perfect body: she does it every day. Let’s see how the TV presenter keeps fit.

Benedita Parodi (Instagram screen)

Don’t miss an additiondecor Follow us on our website Instagram

As “La Gazzetta dello Sport” reveals, let’s discover the secrets of fitness together Benedita Parodi. The TV presenter and journalist turned 50 in August, but he shows a truly enviable physical shape. As Rosea mentioned, one of her main perks is running which she also takes up during breaks from work. In fact, in the last few days he had a small mishap while in the States: “Because all Americans run faster than me, at one point I did an increase in intensity but the knee brace opened and my knee hurt really bad. Right now I can’t run or else I would be lame, I will do two exercises at home.”

So these days, she trains alone at home with specific exercises using certain “tools”: bottles of liquor! Arranging with items not particularly suitable for exercise, Parodi has found a way to do an exercise that is beneficial to keep fit.

You may also be interested in >>> Paula Caruso shows off her thong at the SPA weekend, online at Tilt! Photo

Benedita Parodi reveals the secret of her perfect body

Her online business is often among the posts and stories on Instagram, which is also why, she allows herself a few whims at the table. For years, she led the cooking program Bake Off Italia, a dessert program often considered the protagonist with diverse and always innovative recipes. Perhaps it is precisely with this closeness to sweets that he is constantly training to allow himself some extra food on the table: “Sometimes you ask me how I can’t get fat because of cooking so much… I try to run 4 km a day, and if it is done consistently, it keeps me fit. Note: My knees, however, are not happy!”

Sometimes he trains in the company no matter where: whether he is at home, during breaks from work or on vacation, he should never miss training and fitness, perhaps with music.

You may also be interested in >>> Roberta Pedrelli wakes up fans in lace underwear, outside the window, what a bombshell! Photo

We talked about the house and Benedetta is particularly equipped in this regard: she has a room with a treadmill, a boxing bag and other equipment that her husband Fabio Carissa also uses with great care.

See also  The US State Department invites an Italian "genius" LEGO to build the Mars Rover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Well, NASA is about to produce oxygen on Mars

September 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Temperatures drop sharply, and in the next few days something remarkable can happen; Details »ILMETEO.it

September 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Do you want to train but can’t? This is the app that will save your life –

September 18, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Pharma, Dr. Esposito was reinstated. Suspended twice (for six months) after reporting maladministration in the region

September 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Gas bill of 730 thousand euros, San Patrignano at risk of closure – Emilia Romagna

September 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Wings of Hope” Maglianese monument between science, entertainment and charity

September 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

He does it every day

September 19, 2022 Karen Hines