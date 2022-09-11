September 11, 2022

He defeated Jaber in two sets

Mirabelle Hunt September 11, 2022

New York (USA)Iga Swiatek1 in the world, winning the 2022 US Open. For the Pole, this is the third slam she has won in her career after her success 6-2And the 7-6 (5) Against the Tunisian ranked 5 in the world Anas Jaber. After an hour and 50 minutes of playing. The first set no date, in the second the pole returned from 3-0, and wasted a match point at 6-5 but closed the score in the tiebreak.

2022 to be framed

Thus the young Polish girl crowns a season in which no one has won more than her on the tour (Won 51 matches out of 58) and becomes the first tennis player to win two major titles in the same season from Angelique Kerber (Australian Open and US Open in 2016). In a re-issue of the final version of the last Rome International Finals, he won a pair 6-2. Swiatek said:Honestly, I wasn’t expecting much from attending this tournament. It wasn’t easy after winning Roland Garros, it was a very tough tournament. It’s a crazy place, there is a lot of noise and there are a lot of temptations in the city. However, I’m proud of myself for being able to manage all the emotions in the best possible way – and she adds – I think I should go home to understand what it means to experience so many emotions and, in a certain way, to write the history of Polish tennis. Thanks again for this point. Especially at this moment we have to stay united, and I am happy to be able to unite someone thanks to this sport“.

US Open – facing the Queen of Swiatek in New York, Serena Williams

