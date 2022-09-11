Jaber aims for World Tennis Championships finals in Ft Worth: ‘I’m small tournaments’

The spotlight is off at the US Women’s Open and the top players are already looking forward. In her post-match press conference, Anas Jaber was a bit disappointed by the missed chance of her first Grand Slam win (which was in New York, her second final of the year), and she’s already set a next target: WTA Finals at the end of October. “For me they are like a little grand slam,” declared the Tunisian No. 2 in the world. Address Jaber will have to return to chase him on American soil.

In the closing days of the New York Slam, the WTA actually announced that Fort Worth, the big hub of Texas, would host the 2022 WTA Finals from October 31 to November 7. The tournament, which will feature the first 8 players and first eight doubles of the “Race to the WTA Finals” rating, will take place at the Dickies Arena, a large 14,000-seat arena that opened in 2019. Whatever the temporary venue, it is set to return The event, once the problems caused by the epidemic were overcome, will be held in Shenzhen, China, on the basis of agreements with WTA partner, Gemdale.

“Dickies Arena and the city of Fort Worth have a proven track record of hosting world-class sporting and entertainment events, and we are thrilled to bring the major WTA Championships back to the United States for the first time since 2005,” commented Steve Simon. President and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association. “This venue for the WTA 2022 Finals will provide a great experience for both players and fans and will give a fitting end to the Hologic WTA Tour 2022.”

Since its opening in late 2019, the Dickies Arena has hosted top-tier concerts and sporting events, including Paul McCartney, Michael Bublé, and KISS, as well as the first and second rounds of the NCAA men’s basketball and the US Gymnastics Championships.