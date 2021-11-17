Have you noticed this CLAMOROUS idea for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield?

Among the many Easter egg in the trailer for Spiderman No Way Home There is Exciting evidence of the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Which hardly anyone noticed, except for a few “hawk” fans.

In the following sequence directly to the file Scene in which Peter Parker steals the mysterious magic cube from Doctor Strange – It’s probably the MacGuffin the plot is about – We can actually see that Spider-Man and Sorcerer Supreme in the trailer have a brief altercation that ends with Peter’s astral projection separated from his physical body: in those brief moments, in the trailer You can see a frame in which Doctor Strange pins Spider-Man to mid-air using magic ropes that prevents the teenage superhero from moving, but staring will realize Unmistakable guide.

Look at the image we provided at the bottom of the article and taken directly from it D-Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Available on official Sony channels: When playing the video, the frame really does appear in the blink of an eye, but behind and in front of Spider-Man, still stuck in midair, there are two magic portals, one of them Comes the spider web that clings to Peter’s foot. Who launched the spider web and why? According to fans on social media, who discover the evidence in just these minutes, Another Spider-Man will try to pull Peter out of the MCU into him, possibly to steal his cube Or help him escape with the mysterious being from Doctor Strange, who apparently wants to get him back.

Another hypothesis – not very cool – is that the web on Spider-Man’s foot is an “extension” of the same web that the superhero holds in his right hand, the result of a spell by Doctor Strange to imprison him, but at that point for Peter wouldn’t Parker be enough to give up the fist to break free? Tell us what you think in the comments!