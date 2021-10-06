Harrison Ford lunch at Paterney, awaiting Indiana Jones delivery

Harrison Ford for lunch at a local restaurant.

It was a pleasant surprise that happened at the Oltrepane Forno Cama bar on Adriano Corsaro in the center of Via E. Bellia, which at lunchtime saw the well-known American actor Harrison Ford enter its premises.

The actor, who turned 79 this summer, is temporarily in Sicily to film the fifth episode of Indiana Jones.

It is known that the film, whose budget will be 200 million euros, will be shot in Sicily, and other scenes have already been shot in Great Britain.

Among the sites already identified, in which the collections have already been assembled, there is the Giorgio Maniace Castle in Syracuse, the Dionysus Ear and the Archaeological Park in Syracuse, and other scenes will be filmed in Val di Noto, Selinunte and Cefalù.

These days the film will begin shooting in Sicily, in which, in addition to Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas will also take part.

Definitely a great tourist promotion for Sicily and as we wrote a nice surprise for Corsaro who today saw the famous actor having lunch in his restaurant who was very willing to take pictures.

