October 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

foto due

Harrison Ford lunch at Paterney, awaiting Indiana Jones delivery

Lorelei Reese October 6, 2021 1 min read

Harrison Ford for lunch at a local restaurant.

It was a pleasant surprise that happened at the Oltrepane Forno Cama bar on Adriano Corsaro in the center of Via E. Bellia, which at lunchtime saw the well-known American actor Harrison Ford enter its premises.

The actor, who turned 79 this summer, is temporarily in Sicily to film the fifth episode of Indiana Jones.

It is known that the film, whose budget will be 200 million euros, will be shot in Sicily, and other scenes have already been shot in Great Britain.

Among the sites already identified, in which the collections have already been assembled, there is the Giorgio Maniace Castle in Syracuse, the Dionysus Ear and the Archaeological Park in Syracuse, and other scenes will be filmed in Val di Noto, Selinunte and Cefalù.

These days the film will begin shooting in Sicily, in which, in addition to Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas will also take part.

Definitely a great tourist promotion for Sicily and as we wrote a nice surprise for Corsaro who today saw the famous actor having lunch in his restaurant who was very willing to take pictures.

See also  Pluto TV, the streaming platform also arrives in Italy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Spanish cuisine arrives in Italian homes

October 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ladies’ paradise: Actress’s sad farewell: she will never return

October 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Adele returns after 6 years of silence: Here’s ‘Easy on Me’

October 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

The Sheikh of Dubai spied on his ex-wife using Pegasus – Ultima Ora

October 6, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Elections Rome, Conte: “Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats.”

October 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Unemployed Narrators, Rotice’s “Democratic Creeping Progressive Response”

October 6, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Harrison Ford lunch at Paterney, awaiting Indiana Jones delivery

October 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese