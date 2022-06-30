Green Lantern – Di Maria, guaranteed offer… De Ligt for 120 million? But wasn’t he the one who played with his hands?

Come on, something’s moving. In this tropical climate (actually like Venus), Juventus are starting to score the right shots. He’s clearly the cover man: Angel Di Maria. I have to be honest: I really want to see him in a Juventus shirt. I think it will please even the most refined palates of the Allianz Arena. El Fideo is not one of many. Its quality is unquestionable. Of course, it’s not what it was 5/10 years ago, but he’s still one of the few who makes a difference on the pitch. At PSG he didn’t have to break down much, given the average level of the Ligue 1 level. So, he will need some time to deal with Italian football. However, if there is a phenomenon it is ubiquitous, right? Let’s say with him on the wing and Paul Pogba in midfield, we’re not in a bad shape at all…

Too bad there is a de ligt with the bags ready. I want to remain optimistic, but given the few brilliant defenders in circulation, I fear the Dutchman will marry elsewhere. Juventus has no intention of giving discounts: 120 million for the previous Ajax card, not less than a cent. Exactly the value of the release clause. It would be a huge blow financially (75 million euros paid in 2019) but a huge loss to the Juventus defense, already orphaned to lead Chiellini (has arrived well in Los Angeles).

And here I argue … Where does everyone portray de Ligt as an ordinary player, able to play with only his hands? Why would a big club like Chelsea seriously consider spending the 120 million needed to snatch them from Juventus? And beware, many of the greats of European football have tried… The answer is simple: De Ligt is one of the strongest central defenders. He is 22 years old and he is already a big player. In these two seasons with Juventus, he has grown a lot, learning how to behave in the Italian Serie A. If he starts, it will be very difficult for Allegri who has always focused on great defenses to achieve great goals. I’ve seen the Dutchman play dozens and dozens of times. I can count on the fingers of one hand in games he missed. He had no doubts about the fact that, along with Dybala, he was the highest quality player in the black and white team. Well, honestly I was not ready to lose them both in the same hot, hot summer …

Speaking of Dybala… I think one day, maybe not too far away, he’ll regret not accepting staying in black and white in lower profile characters. Watch out, it’s just my feeling but I often get it right on these things… Luckily El Fideo has arrived, because it has arrived, right?