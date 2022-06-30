Swimming World Championships in Budapest, diving silver for Matteo Santoro and Chiara Bellacani

Italy misses no chance at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest. After two goals in the 10km cross-country race with Gregorio Paltrinieri against Domenico Aserenza, June 29, 2022 also becomes the day the Azzurri find a podium in diving after 5 years. Couple pose out Matteo Santoro and Chiara Bellacani, seconds in the race 3 meter synchronous mixed. In Budapest, in 2017, the last medals won by Italy are dated back to back, to be exact three bronze medals.

Santoro and Pellacani, who are they trampolineon the other hand, reached second place, with total points 293.55, behind unparalleled China with 324.15. The UK is on the lowest rung of the platform. A result not surprising at all, given that the blue pair have presented themselves as the European title holders they won last year. Matteo Santoro, with 15 years and 263 days, has become The youngest Italian diver Always on the global platform. Thus, Italy reached a height 20 medals Third place in the medal table after the US and China with trophies evenly distributed across all disciplines, from billiards down to synchronous and now also to diving.