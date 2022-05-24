Government, Altola of Letta to Salvini

“I make it very clear: the opposition to the Salvini government is out of bounds.” Enrico Letta raises the tone of Matteo Salvini as the competition bill and bath knot are still unresolved. The Industrial Commission will meet today in the Senate convened to review the speeches and conference of the committee leaders of the Palazzo Madama, in which Mario Tracy’s letter to President Elizabeth Casselli will be on the agenda, with the Prime Minister seeking approval by the end of May. Otherwise it would suffer “one of the basic objectives of the NRP”.

Salvini, for his part, is optimistic about a deal: “We have found a deal to avoid housing tax and land registry reform, and Coastal workers We will find the deal. On the beaches, the agreement looks like what we saw in the land register “. But, for now, Reports from parliamentary circles in the Senate say there has been no progress in the search for a compromise. There was no contact yesterday or a majority meeting has not been set up to resolve the coastal issue at present.

So asking for Lotta’s explanation: “I think this story needs to be clarified. In all important respects Salvini is now acting as the representative of the Opposition. Salvini is actually more of an opponent than anyone else in the Opposition”. The DEM Secretary-General, speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Drake, underscored the risk of losing PNRR funds linked to reforms such as the Competitiveness Bill, while speaking at an election campaign in Cadenzaro. “The Salvini government and the NRP’s money are in grave danger. We will not allow Italy to miss this opportunity.”

A lungi for that Salvini responds Thus: “We have protected the home and savings of Italians, and we work for peace in Ukraine and financial peace in Italy.

When When Lotta is asked about the 5 stars, she distinguishes herself from the 5 stars of Giuseppe Conte by the tensions within the majority that are instigated by Salvini.. “M5S? It has nothing to do with what Salvini is doing. We’ll have some discussions, but not issues that raise questions about whether PNRR’s funds will come in. I think there’s a significant difference.”

An unmistakable observation to Carlo Calenda on Twitter: “Enrico Letta, Salvini is endangering the government in the EU like Conde in the waste-energy plant. Both are weapons for the Ukrainians. They are populists.