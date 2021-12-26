The attorney asks the tractor driver to file

The 28-year-old driver is under investigation for double homicide. At the same time, announcements of the end of the trial were made to those believed to have been in the camp with the victims before the tragedy, and to those who, after the investment, had fled without asking for help or carrying out the rescue. . Subsequent investigations revealed that the two teenagers were with some others and fled in fear of a sudden fall of a farm vehicle that had sprayed pesticides on them.

Sarah El Jaffrey, the youngest of the two victims, threw an SOS to 112 after running away on the morning of July 2, explaining that the two had run away with a joint harvester, but had died before they could be tracked. It happened the next day, Saturday evening, July 3.

Tractor driver worked at a height of 5 meters – Sarah and Hanan, an exceptional agricultural vehicle called the Grim 3500, with telescopic weapons and a room 5 meters high, were used to spread pesticides sprayed on the cloud. Precisely for this reason, according to investigators’ reconstruction and Carabinieri’s investigations, which used two different suggestions, the agricultural operator could not hear screams or see people lying on that hectare of land. At that time, between rows of files that were more than 2 meters high.

The defense of the 28-year-old demanded that further professional reports be made to confirm the version of his facts and from the very first moments of the investigation, the man shook himself deeply and regretted it. By what happened. In the field, investigators also found traces of a group of boys who went out to spend the night with friends, despite being put in a long gate to prevent unauthorized entry. Thus, it was possible to identify the friends who were believed to be with the girls and the friends who escaped without worrying about the fate of their friends when the tractor arrived.