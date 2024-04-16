Google, the next foldable phone could have a new name: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

In recent months, many rumors have spread about the next generation of the Pixel Fold phone, the foldable smartphone that Google announced last year, during the Google I/O 2023 conference.
Even today, assuming Mountain View nevertheless decided to keep this product category separate according to its precise nomenclature, this new folding It was always called the “Pixel Fold 2”. However, as reported by Android Authority, which cites a company “insider,” it appears that Google has decided to align this new foldable device with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup that will launch in the fall and call it “Pixel 9 Pro Fold”.
Hence, this should be the full range of the Pixel 9 with the relevant codenames:
- Pixel 9 – Code name “tokay”
- Pixel 9 Pro – Code name “Cayman”
- Pixel 9 Pro XL – Code name “Komodo”
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold – Code name “Comet”
Regardless, so far little information has emerged about the hardware characteristics of individual devices. What seems certain is the Tensor G4 processor that should be present in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Logic dictates that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, being part of the same range, will also be equipped with an SoC and therefore, the performance should be similar on all four devices.
Design-wise, Android Authority says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold It will be similar to the other three models. The author of the report claims to have seen renders of the smartphone, but he has not shared any other information, limiting himself to publishing images that we have already seen in recent months, related to what we then called the Pixel Fold 2.
As mentioned in the report, if Google does decide to place its foldable phone alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup, that could also mean it wants this device. It is seen as top of the range Instead of it being a separate, specialized and expensive device.
Moreover, Google will do this step The only manufacturer to integrate the foldable phone into the “flagship” smartphone family. Which makes it more of an option when buying a high-end Pixel phone rather than something completely different. In fact, other manufacturers are creating entirely separate lines of foldable smartphones, such as Samsung's Galaxy Z or Motorola's Razr.
And according to what has been leaked so far, the Pixel 9 Pro is supposed to have a Fold And an 8-inch internal screen, External 6.29 inchesAnd up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a completely redesigned camera design, more in line with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. There is no precise information yet regarding the battery capacity (possibly 5,000 mAh), charging speed and sensors. . Used for cameras.
It also remains to be seen when Google will decide to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If the company does choose to include it in the fall lineup, at the end of the year We will be able to watch the simultaneous launch of four Pixel 9s phones.
PIXEL 9 POR FOLD: WHAT WE KNOW
- an offer:
- External: 6.29 inches
- Internal: 8.02 inches
- Healer: Google Tensor G4
- memory:
- 16GB LPDDR5 RAM
- 256 GB internal UFS 4.0
- Connection: 5G
- Cameras: 3 external, 1 internal (4th sensor: ToF/IR temperature/other)
- Dimensions:
- Closed: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.54 mm (current model: 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm)
- Open: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.27 mm (current model: 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm)
- Drums: 5,000 mAh
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Good news for those who have a Samsung or LG TV: the gift is available
Windows 10 Microsoft is lifting a two-year-old ban on upgrading to Windows 11
App Store: The first emulator to be accepted is iGBA, but there is something it doesn't add