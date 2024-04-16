Google, the next foldable phone could have a new name: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

In recent months, many rumors have spread about the next generation of the Pixel Fold phone, the foldable smartphone that Google announced last year, during the Google I/O 2023 conference.

Even today, assuming Mountain View nevertheless decided to keep this product category separate according to its precise nomenclature, this new folding It was always called the “Pixel Fold 2”. However, as reported by Android Authority, which cites a company “insider,” it appears that Google has decided to align this new foldable device with the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup that will launch in the fall and call it “Pixel 9 Pro Fold”.

Hence, this should be the full range of the Pixel 9 with the relevant codenames:

Pixel 9 – Code name “tokay”

– Code name “tokay” Pixel 9 Pro – Code name “Cayman”

– Code name “Cayman” Pixel 9 Pro XL – Code name “Komodo”

– Code name “Komodo” Pixel 9 Pro Fold – Code name “Comet”

Regardless, so far little information has emerged about the hardware characteristics of individual devices. What seems certain is the Tensor G4 processor that should be present in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Logic dictates that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, being part of the same range, will also be equipped with an SoC and therefore, the performance should be similar on all four devices.

Design-wise, Android Authority says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold It will be similar to the other three models. The author of the report claims to have seen renders of the smartphone, but he has not shared any other information, limiting himself to publishing images that we have already seen in recent months, related to what we then called the Pixel Fold 2.