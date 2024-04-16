Harry, Rejection: No to police protection in the UK

Prince Harry's legal battle to gain police protection in the UK received another setback today when a judge rejected his application to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a full member of the royal family. family. The High Court said it rejected Harry's initial application for leave to appeal. However, you can now request permission directly from the Court of Appeal. The long legal battle began more than four years ago, when Harry appealed the committee's decision, arguing that he and his family still needed armed security due to the hostility directed at him and his wife, Meghan, on social media and ongoing police pursuit. Media.

Read also: Harry and Meghan appear again in front of the public. “The Miniseries”: The Next Step

Harry and Meghan will next be executive producers of two new Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and the sport of polo. According to the American streaming company, the first will explore “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertainment and friendship,” while the other will give “unprecedented access to the world of professional polo” and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida. The episodes will be produced by Archewell Productions, owned by the Duke of Sussex, with Meghan looking after both series and Harry looking after the Polo series in particular. Both are in the early stages of production and titles and release dates will be announced in the coming months.