Why it doesn't work and what happens

Today's Problems In Yahoo Mail, the web service for managing emails is not working. The contraction began at 2.15pm and continued throughout the afternoon. The reasons that led to the interruption of service are not yet known. Enter the new WhatsApp channel By Fanpage.it

Today, Tuesday, February 27, A In Yahoo mail service. Reports on the portal Downdetector.it They started around 2.30pm and continued throughout the afternoon. Again, according to this portal, the reports come from All Italy. As we can imagine, the peaks are recorded in larger cities where there are more users.

On the page Downdetector.it There are not many comments. Users only complain that this is not possible Access the Service via the web or mobile phone. On X (formerly Twitter) you can find something more but not much. We read: “Is the app crashing for you too or did the Russians hack my phone?” And again: “It keeps breaking down. Is someone taking care of this?”

But here we notice the decline Yahoo Mail is not limited to Italy only. Many comments in English. However, when you search on Downdetector.com, the international version of Downdetector, you will notice one thing. Here are the small ones reported by users Much lower than in Italy.

Intesa Sanpaolo is down, problems with the application: why it does not work and what is happening

What happens: Persistent problems

From the reports we have read, it appears that the problems are relatedOpening of service. Yahoo Mail crashes as soon as I open it and there seems to be no way around it Get out of this situation.

Even if you keep loading the site, you can still access the service. The problem seems to be related Both apps and desktop version. The error message that appears from the application is: “Something is wrong”.