Golf, Ryder Cup: Team Europe’s victories. Defeated USA 16.5-11.5

Rome, October 1, 2023 – 5.04 pm. The clocks have stopped at Marco Simone Golf Course. Tommy Fleetwood With a par earned on the sixteenth hole he earned half the point he allowed Europe to win the Ryder Cup. American captain Zach Johnson tried to start strong by fielding several top players to try and bring the Europeans closer together. However, Hovland was unstoppable, as he caught American Morikawa in his fist and won the match on the 15th hole (4th and 3rd).

The first of the four points Europe needed to achieve victory came from him. Shortly after, the match took place between the world number one, scotty Scheffler, And number two, Spanish Jon Rahm. The match was amazing with constant deliberation and Unusual shots. The par on the final hole came with a birdie from Rahm, who hit a 30-meter long putt almost within centimetres. Half a point each and the closest success. America wins thanks to Patrick Cantlay’s victory over Englishman Justin Rose (2&1), the veteran who sold his life dearly, but Europe took the lead again thanks to Rory McIlroy, who withstood Sam Burns from the beginning of the match (2&1). The Old Continent players came within half a point of victory Tyrell Hutton Who finished his match two holes early thanks to the three-shot advantage he accumulated over Brian Harman (3 and 2). Max Homa won his match on the final hole with Matt Fitzpatrick, leaving the US hopes open (1up).

The largely red scoreboard, a sign of the Americans’ superiority, in the middle section of the leaderboard did not raise concerns due to the short distance from the finish line. Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele won their matches, defeating Ludwing Aberg (3&2) and Nicolai Hougaard (3&2) respectively.

while Sepp Straka He was trying to get his match back on the final hole against Justin Thomas, who emerged victorious (2up). Tommy Fleetwood took the lead and could no longer lose, ensuring a minimum of half a point of victory. Fleetwood’s match ended on the next hole with Rickie Fowler surrendering (3&1). The two matches were also colored blue, although not associated with victory but beneficial to the score in the records. Robert McIntyre defeated Wyndham Clark (2&1) while Jordan Spieth joined Shane Lowry Amidst an atmosphere of euphoria and audience all over the Greens. The hoped-for comeback did not happen as the five-point gap at the start remained unchanged. However, the day was full of emotions with constant changes in key fixtures and the situation uncertain for long periods of the day. Just like in Paris when he won all the doubles matches with him Francesco Molinari, who then also won the singles, achieving a record five victories, Tommy Fleetwood is one of the symbols of European triumph. He will be remembered in history as the one who brought the decisive point while McIlroy was the one who made the biggest contribution with four points.