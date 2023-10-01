While Allegri compares him to Chiesa

Like a Christmas gift. For a Christmas whose date is unknown, but we know it will arrive sooner or later: fans Juventus Waiting for “opening” Kenan Yildiz With the same mixture of fear, hope, impatience and confidence. They were able to get a glimpse of something and every glimpse, from 11 goals and 7 assists last year with spring To the last two matches with Next generationled to two victories with a goal (a first among professionals), an assist and a series of superior plays, including an eye-catching double dribbler on his Serie A debut at Udine, which contributed to the hope of finding the desired gift inside the package: a sample.

It is clear that the hope is not limited only to the fans, but is confidently shared by the entire Juventus world, starting with the management that convinced him to move to Juventus just over a year ago, once his contract with Bayern Munich expired. With him and his representatives in August, he signed a contract extension until 2027.

A permanent place in the first team

Hope and confidence are also nourished by conviction Massimiliano Allegrialways sensitive to talent, Yildiz carefully follows every detail, including his haircut, and this allows him to enter not only in Udine, when the score is 3-0 in favor of the team. JuventusBut also on the second day against Bologna, when the match ended in a 1-1 draw. “Yildiz also has a shot like thisHe raised the matter spontaneously in his last interview with Dazin, describing “Disturbing shot (For adversaries, ed.)”. Federico Chiesa. The exuberance in attack then prompted the Juventus coach to allow the eighteen-year-old Turkish to play for the next generation (against SPAL, Ancona and Recanatesi) to continue growing in condition and experience, but away from the first leg in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. However, Yildiz was always called up to the first team.