“Go to Algeria and Tunisia.” The French are outraged by the NGOs

The NGO complex is increasingly complex. The three ships that have operated in the Mediterranean in recent days, with more than 500 migrants on board, are stationed near Italian territorial waters and are calling for the ports to be opened. In particular, the Louise Michaelwhich entered the southern maritime border near Lampedusa. The idea of ​​hundreds of migrants entering Europe on NGO private ships creates unrest not only in Italy but also in France, where voices are beginning to be raised against the continued disembarkation by these ships, which operate without their movement. codified.

Clear evidence of the growing discontent with the arrogant and arrogant behavior of the migrant NGO ships can be found in the comments of the post in which the Louise Michel’s ship requests a safe port. “ After five rescues in two days, 33 people were on board the Louise Michel and 261 on humanity 1 are waiting for a secure port. The rescue operation is only complete when all survivors are able to leave the ship in a safe place. We need a safe haven now writes the NGO. A claim that makes many turn up their noses, considering that the ships stayed off the Libyan coast for three days, keeping the migrants with them all that time.