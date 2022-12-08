Spain, 12 people wanted to flee after an emergency landing in Barcelona for a false medical emergency

There are 12 wanted persons Spain For fleeing to Barcelona after the plane they were on, heading from Casablanca to Istanbul, crashed forced landing Allegedly medical emergency, Later it turned out to be false alarm. The Spanish government delegation in Catalonia reported that the intention of the passengers was to enter Spanish territory irregularly.

A pregnant female passenger claimed she was about to give birth, necessitating a landing atPrat airport Catalan city, which occurred at 4:30 am. once on earth, 28 out of 228 passengers on board Pegasus They tried to escape. 16 people were intercepted at or just outside the airport by the police, while the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed that her pregnancy was not advanced: she was arrested.