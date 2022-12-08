December 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Spain, 12 people wanted to flee after an emergency landing in Barcelona for a false medical emergency

Spain, 12 people wanted to flee after an emergency landing in Barcelona for a false medical emergency

Samson Paul December 8, 2022 1 min read

There are 12 wanted persons Spain For fleeing to Barcelona after the plane they were on, heading from Casablanca to Istanbul, crashed forced landing Allegedly medical emergency, Later it turned out to be false alarm. The Spanish government delegation in Catalonia reported that the intention of the passengers was to enter Spanish territory irregularly.

A pregnant female passenger claimed she was about to give birth, necessitating a landing atPrat airport Catalan city, which occurred at 4:30 am. once on earth, 28 out of 228 passengers on board Pegasus They tried to escape. 16 people were intercepted at or just outside the airport by the police, while the pregnant woman was taken to the hospital, where it was confirmed that her pregnancy was not advanced: she was arrested.

previous article

Peru, President Pedro Castillo arrested: he tried to dissolve Parliament. The new chair is his deputy, Dina Bolowart

next one


Next article

Armenia, EU project funds action against climate change: I went to see how it goes

next one


See also  What is the real role of Russian submarines in the Black Sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Peru, Parliament impeaches President Pedro Castillo

December 8, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

United States and Democrat Warnock wins the runoff in Georgia: Biden will have a majority in the Senate

December 7, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

United States, Democrats win Georgia’s Senate seat – North America

December 7, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

In the next hours, heavy precipitation with thunderstorms and snow even in the plains by Friday » ILMETEO.it

December 8, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Bank crack half a billion in danger for savers

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Bianca Balti and her mastectomy option: What is a preventive mastectomy and when is it necessary

December 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Bezos tried again with Lockheed Martin and Boeing for NASA’s moon lander

December 8, 2022 Karen Hines