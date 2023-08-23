Frans Timmermans’ official farewell to the EU Commission: “Mr. Green Dale” immerses himself in the Dutch election campaign

European Commission Vice President and father of the Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, has officially resigned from his European offices to run in the Netherlands, in preparation for the November 22 elections with the coalition formed by the Labor Party and the Labor Party. green left. This announcement comes directly from the European Union Commission. In the official speechPresident Ursula von der Leyen thanked Timmermans for his “hard and tireless work to make the green deal The European Union is real”, stressing that he was “a key member of the Commissioners’ body” and that “thanks to his excellent contribution and strong personal commitment, we have made great strides towards achieving the EU’s goals of becoming the first continent to be climate-neutral”.

Who is Maros Sefcovic?

But who will replace Timmermans? It will be Maros Sefcovic, the Slovak Social Democrat, who has been given “temporary responsibility for the climate action policy portfolio, until a new member of the commission of Dutch nationality is appointed”. “Having successfully handled the most challenging cases in the past, Maros Sivkovic is one of the oldest and most experienced members of the faculty,” said von der Leyen. It will be tasked with driving the European Green Deal forward and implementing its work as a growth strategy for Europe. Sefcovic said he was “honoured” by the task entrusted to him, stressing that he would continue to work on the Green Deal. This is not a new “order” for the Slovak, who has already been European Commissioner for the Energy Union in the Juncker Commission and European Commissioner for Institutional Relations and Strategic Perspectives in the Von der Leyen Commission since 2019.

