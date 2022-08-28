GlobalX introduces a new Bad Bunny logojet for Adidas – Italiavola & Travel

GlobalX (Global Crossing Airlines) has introduced a promotional “Bad Bunny – Adidas” sneaker uniform on the Airbus A320 N281GX.

Shoe maker adidas has announced that it will give its fans a chance to win a trip to Puerto Rico this summer.

According to adidas, the custom blue plane pictured (above) is inspired by Bad Bunny art and pays tribute to summer.

The trip begins with a night in Puerto Rico and then travels to New York for a special Bad Bunny party in the Bronx on August 27.

