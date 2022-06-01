A magic shop sells “corpse water” after the body was found in a barrel at the bottom of the lake

Witchcraft has been the subject of controversy after allegedly selling “corpse water” from a lake where the bodies of alleged Mafia victims were found.

The shocking discovery of a skeleton inside a metal barrel in Lake Mead near Las Vegas last month has started the hunt for more underwater bodies, with others finding themselves amid record water levels.

The homicide investigator, Lieutenant Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said at least one of the victims was killed in the mid-1970s and early 1980s, because the clothes and shoes they were wearing dated from that period.

Experts have since debated whether violent gangs are behind these shocking findings, with the case attracting much attention in the United States.



Now, a nearby store specializing in ‘magic’ supplies has taken advantage of the publicity after starting to sell ‘Corpse Water’, which is priced at $7.77 (£6.16) for 2 ounces (59ml).

Las Vegas retailer Blaspheme Boutique has listed bottled water on its website, where the product description provides a brief overview of the lake’s history and recent fame.

The notice read: “Lake Mead was formed by the construction of the Hoover Dam between 1935 and 1938.

“For decades, there have been rumors that those who crossed the Vegas Mob ended up at the bottom of that lake.

In 2022, a body was found in a barrel when the lake reached a record high.



However, the shocking list is complemented by a watery warning that reads: “For entertainment purposes only. Not real corpse water. Do not drink.”

But some blew up the store because of its decision to profit from deaths, with one netizen writing: “You knew it was only a matter of time before anyone could take advantage of it.”

While another said:Please don’t judge our whole country by this man.”

But Charlie Hanks, the store’s owner, said he doesn’t “take deaths lightly,” but rather “The darkest history of Las Vegas,” as “their family members may miss them and want to know what happened to them.”