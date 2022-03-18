Exposed underwear and amazing slit

is called David Koma And he became the beloved stylist to the stars. In Italy he signs all appearances of Belen alle hyenas And in Hollywood American actress Anna Hathaway You turned everyone’s heads in a turquoise dress that is a masterpiece of seduction.

Palin as Anne Hathaway

belin He blew his breath on TV denim suit It consists of a long shirt and a mini skirt and now it’s up to Anne Hathaway, the heroine of the famous novel The Devil Wears Prada, who in the premiere of the TV series, I crashedShe presented herself in a turquoise one-shoulder dress by David Koma, which leaves little to the imagination.

Anne Hathaway, the cute dress

It’s a haute couture dress that seems inspired by the famous Lucio Fontana cuts, because it actually plays on the contrasts and contrasts between the colorful fabric and the bare skin. Long sleeves on one side, an open shoulder and arm on the other. The neckline is not present and the black lingerie is exposed and veiled by a very thin layer of tulle. The skirt also continues the sheer graphic with a side slit that looks chaste but is actually pure flattering. The sexy dress is an ode to the beauty of Anne Hathaway. The look is complemented by a black boot and clutches.

In contrast to the high-end dress, Anne prefers a natural make-up, which she hardly notices: basic eye shadow, peach blush and pink lips. The hairstyle is also simple, long black hair is left free on the shoulders. Very beautiful milky white manicure. As for the jewelry, the actress opted for hoop earrings in yellow gold and some rings. In short, her look is completely focused on the dress that speaks for itself and does not need flashy accessories, because it is complete as it is.

Who is David Koma?

David Koma is famous for the cocktail dresses that all the celebrities are famous for. It is located around sculptural modelsInspired by feminine silhouettes, with ultra-modeled silhouettes.

Hathaway’s companion on the red carpet, Jared Leto, is no less elegant, With a Gucci look Featuring a pair of shimmering tulle gloves and red patent leather ankle boots.