Watch what the planets were like 3.8 billion years ago, video (chilling reconstruction)

3.8 billion years ago, the planets of the solar system underwent a period known as “delayed intense bombardment”: the reconstruction is astonishing

Have you ever wondered how we were doing? Solar System in the past? Were the planets the same as they are today, or did they look completely different? In this video, we'll travel back in time to discover what the planets looked like 3.8 billion years ago. At that time, the solar system was going through a period known as “delayed intense bombardment.” This period occurred 4.1 to 3.8 billion years ago. During this time, which is relatively short within the cosmic scale, There have been a large number of asteroid collisions with planets and objects in the inner solar system.

The axis of the solar system is the Sun, a medium-sized star, whose enormous gravitational force holds the planets and billions of small celestial bodies, commonly called Minor objects. The Sun is the star closest to us, which allows us, through its great energy, to… The existence of life on Earth. The light emitted from the sun every second is equivalent to the light of 3 million billion billion light bulbs, each with a capacity of 100 watts, which is responsible for all phenomena. Observed in planetary atmospheres. From the deadly clouds of sulfuric acid on Venus, to the life-giving clouds of Earth, to the powerful hurricanes of Jupiter and Saturn and the very strong winds of Neptune's atmosphere. The sun is life itself Solar System. The comparison with the planets is merciless. Even compared to Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, with a diameter 11 times that of Earth, the Sun is still 10 times larger and 1,000 times larger. In fact, the Sun contains about 99% of the mass of the entire solar system, giving it away only to other organisms Fragments of the material from which it is formed.

Cover image credit Tobias Sterle/NCCR PlanetS