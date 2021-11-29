Georgia: Saakashvili in court, “tortured in custody” – the last hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, NOVEMBER 29 – “I was tortured, treated inhumanely, beaten and humiliated” in custody: Opposition leader and former Georgian president, Mikhail Saakashvili, said this in English during a trial in Tbilisi that sees him accused of abuse of office: Agence France-Presse and Radio Liberty reported that the former leader of the Rose Revolution, who was arrested on October 1, outlined his problems with justice.



“Everyone knows that I should not be in prison because all the charges against me are fabricated and politically motivated,” Saakashvili told the judges.



According to Radio Liberty, clashes broke out between the police and the politician’s supporters. According to the French news agency, more than a thousand supporters of the former president and founder of the opposition United National Movement demonstrated near the court, waving Georgian and European flags and chanting the name of the former Georgian head of state.



According to the opposition Matafari TV, which was also called by Agence France-Presse, the police stopped dozens of protesters after they cut off traffic on a street in the area.



Saakashvili went on a 50-day hunger strike to protest his arrest on October 1, immediately upon his return to Georgia on the eve of local elections. According to Agence France-Presse, the politician lost about 20 kilograms while fasting and appeared pale today in the courtroom.



Saakashvili ended his hunger strike on November 19 after the authorities agreed to transfer him from the prison clinic to a military hospital.


