The 26-year-old flies from Guatemala to Florida

It’s unbelievable survived at a temperature -50 degrees, hidden in aircraft landing gear American Airlines passengers from Guatamela to the United States. More than a thousand kilometers of flying only wearing Jeans, shirt and jacket. Project “Heroic” was successful in A 26enne, found half stunned, but still alive.

Read also> “He kissed me as my husband did,” he marries a cow that she thinks is the husband who has been born again

When I exited, Flight 1182, it arrived in Miami, Florida. On Saturday morning, the young man was the hero of an incredible story. the man got out on his feetHe walked a few steps and then sat on the ground while the stunned airport workers ran around him. The 26-year-old was fine and only reported one The principle of frostbite in the toes. One of the workers exclaimed in amazement: “He survived! He survived!” while another handed him water.

Boeing 737 flew for Two hours and six minutes and reached an altitude of more than 10 kilometers; He then took a taxi for 29 minutes before reaching the gate, where the man was found. Hiding in buggies or elsewhere on scheduled flights isAnother desperate attempt by expats For many who wish to come to the United States. According to the Federal Aviation Administration since 1947, this has been done 129 people Who tried to hide on the planes, but almost all of them – about a hundred – ”Died of injuries or during the flight».

Ma So she is not the only one to be saved. In 2014, for example, the company succeeded in a 15 years, who survived the five-and-a-half hour flight from San Jose, California to Maui, Hawaii, a exciting journey Spent almost all the time Unconscious in the frost and with low oxygen.

Last update: Monday, November 29, 2021 at 21:34



© Reproduction reserved