GameStop’s new PlayStation 5 stock will arrive on the afternoon of May 13, 2021!

Gerald Bax May 13, 2021 2 min read

Jim Stop Announced that a new restocking of Play Station 5, and will be available on May 13, 2021 On the official website, it offers four different buying options.

Banner Telegram Gametimers 2

Time is usual. Be ready to Today May 13, 2021 at 15:30 With the new PlayStation 5, today click on Jim Stop ai Link Which we will refer to below in the article.

This time, both the standard and digital editions will be available for sale. Packages are back, but they will be customizable, By choosing from a selection of games and accessories. You will have a choice between Package A for 574.98 € and Package B for 769.98 € We remind you You must be registered in order to purchase a console and don’t need a Level 3 Card.

Here is the purchase link

Even if you can’t get a console, Don’t worry why GameStop has promised new PlayStation 5 stocks every week. This along with New stocks have arrived at Amazon, He explains The wind is changing and the distribution of new units little by little tries to please everyone.

as we know Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5 at launch, By the end of 2020. Add to these Another 3 million will be completed on March 31, 2021. Then the march continues tightly with Another 15 million PS5 To be distributed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

We invite you again to Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to shows Where every time We will immediately report the availability of the PlayStation 5, X-Box Series X and Video cards NVidia GeForce RTX Serie A 30.

READ  Tuesday the 27th will be showing another show, it will be the most amazing of 2021. Weather forecast »ILMETEO.it

