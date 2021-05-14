2.1.1.1 update available, weight and details – Nerd4.life

Nader announced that2.1.1.1 di Sea of ​​Thieves updateHis pirate-themed sandbox. The development team has released, through the official website of the game, all the details of the update weight for computers (Steam and Windows 10), Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, in addition to introducing all the innovations.

L’update 2.1.1.1 di Sea of ​​Thieves Weighs:



Xbox Series X: 3.19 GB

Xbox Series S: 1.79 GB

Xbox One X: 3.19 GB

Xbox One: 1.79 GB

Windows 10: 3.23 GB

Steam: 2.29 GB



Sea of ​​Thieves: 2.1.1.1 update

With respect to Ads Introduced in Sea of ​​Thieves, Rare explains that the Outposts will once again offer a plethora of commodity funds for purchase. Additionally, there are several gameplay fixes:



The other crews shown on the ship’s map will now display the Correct Status and Position of the Envoy in real time in motion

Items displayed on the ship’s map such as Reaper’s Crates and Skeleton Keep Keys must show their correct location in real time

With respect to performance And stability, 2.1.1.1 update fixes the following Sea of ​​Thieves issues:



Approaching other ships carrying a large amount of Merchant Alliance cargo should not cause players to fail

Reduced the frequency with which players would comment on the “Pirate Enlist” message when trying to log in

We also remind you that Sea of ​​Thieves is honoring a missing developer with a mission.