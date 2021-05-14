May 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

2.1.1.1 update available, weight and details - Nerd4.life

2.1.1.1 update available, weight and details – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 14, 2021 1 min read

Nader announced that2.1.1.1 di Sea of ​​Thieves updateHis pirate-themed sandbox. The development team has released, through the official website of the game, all the details of the update weight for computers (Steam and Windows 10), Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, in addition to introducing all the innovations.

L’update 2.1.1.1 di Sea of ​​Thieves Weighs:

  • Xbox Series X: 3.19 GB
  • Xbox Series S: 1.79 GB
  • Xbox One X: 3.19 GB
  • Xbox One: 1.79 GB
  • Windows 10: 3.23 GB
  • Steam: 2.29 GB

Sea of ​​Thieves: 2.1.1.1 update

With respect to Ads Introduced in Sea of ​​Thieves, Rare explains that the Outposts will once again offer a plethora of commodity funds for purchase. Additionally, there are several gameplay fixes:

  • The other crews shown on the ship’s map will now display the Correct Status and Position of the Envoy in real time in motion
  • Items displayed on the ship’s map such as Reaper’s Crates and Skeleton Keep Keys must show their correct location in real time

With respect to performance And stability, 2.1.1.1 update fixes the following Sea of ​​Thieves issues:

  • Approaching other ships carrying a large amount of Merchant Alliance cargo should not cause players to fail
  • Reduced the frequency with which players would comment on the “Pirate Enlist” message when trying to log in

We also remind you that Sea of ​​Thieves is honoring a missing developer with a mission.

READ  Start date and time revealed, Warzone - Nerd4.life event confirmed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

GameStop’s new PlayStation 5 stock will arrive on the afternoon of May 13, 2021!

May 13, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

New free game to download as a gift this week

May 13, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 “Almost Completed” by an Insider – Nerd4.life

May 13, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

This small and inexpensive gadget shouldn’t be missing in our kitchens because in addition to being useful it will save us money

May 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Samanta, you send me goodbye, Fustri Boy.

May 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Life on Mars? It can be tried on the ground

May 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Heineken Cup and Challenge Cup on LIVENow: the dates

May 14, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt