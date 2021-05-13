New free game to download as a gift this week

Like every Thursday The Epic Games Store introduces a new free game for PC To be downloaded and redeemed within a week, once you add it to the library, it will be yours forever and you can use it without restrictions.

This week is possible Free Download The Lion’s Song for PC and MacAvailable from 5 pm today and Until the same time on May 20. Here is the official summary of the game: The Lion’s Song takes place in Austria in the early 20th century and each episode will follow a different character. Each character has an exceptional mind, and the game attracts players to a story that tells of internal struggles to restore creativity, human connections, and inspiration.

You have until 5 p.m. today for Download Pine for free from the Epic Games StoreThese are the last hours to redeem the game and add it to your library, so you can use it forever as if it was already purchased.

As it emerged from the trial against Apple, Epic Games is investing millions of dollars in free games from the Epic Games Store With the aim of winning more customers, For now, this milestone is only partially reached, but Epic hopes its digital store will start turning a profit in three or four years, and therefore not before 2024.