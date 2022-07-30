Game duration revealed, there will be no photo mode – Nerd4.life

Ebb Software – the author of the game Scorn – has revealed some new information regarding the horror game. Specifically, he noted the approximate longevity of the adventure and indicated that no portrait mode would be included.

As stated, the contempt should last between six and eight hours: the difference between two hours will depend on how long it takes players to solve in-game puzzles. The game world will have “a certain amount of different environments, within different levels”.

The game looks great visually, but unfortunately there will be no built-in photo mode. However, the team explains that “the focus is on maximizing player immersion, so our UI design is relatively minimal.” This means, in other words, that it will be possible to make great screenshots through third-party tools, even without removing the user interface.

Ebb Software also states that Scorn should not be considered a AAA project: “This is a standalone production and a project born of passion! Although we started with just 4 people and a very small budget, we have grown to be one. Which can be considered an AA project.”



contempt art book

For the original soundtrack and art book (two pages visible above), which will be available separately and in the deluxe edition, the former offers two hours of songs by Aethek and Lustmord. The digital art book consists of 192 pages with graphic concepts, weapons, strange creatures that roam the world and much more, as well as details about the story.

Scorn will be available from October 21, 2022 on PC and Xbox Series X | S. Below are the minimum and recommended requirements.