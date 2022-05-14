May 14, 2022

Nuclear medicine Dr. Stefano Panario appointed Secretary of the Oncology Study Group

On May 12-15, 2022, the 15th National Congress of the Italian Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging was held at Balacongressi in Rimini. An event full of symbolic meanings: firstly because it happened 30 years after the first national congress of the association, which was held in Milan in 1992, and secondly because this congress represented the first occasion to find themselves gathered again in attendance 3 years after the previous congress, due to the Covid-19 epidemic .

On the occasion of this event, Stefano Panario, Director of the Nuclear Medicine Composite Structure at Modena University Hospital, has been appointed National Secretary of the Society’s Oncology Study Group for two years 2022/2024.

“I am honored with this appointment. Nuclear medicine is experiencing a moment of significant development, particularly in the field of oncology. I am thinking about non-FDG PET radiotracers that have recently entered the clinical scene and those that will be available to us in the coming years. I intend to implement oncology projects, particularly PET , which will include the Society for Nuclear Medicine and other scientific societies active in the national territory and Nuclear Medicines that will actively cooperate with the Oncology Study Group.In fact, various unicentric and multicentre “trials” are being planned that will contribute to feeding and increasing the current positive “trend” of nuclear medicine. direction, without losing sight of the main objective of scientific research, which is to protect the health of the patient. “

