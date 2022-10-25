Hybrid infection ‘yet never seen before’ detected in Glasgow

Effect And the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Two common respiratory viruses that can fuse to form Hybrid virus Able to evade the human immune system and infect lung cells: Researchers from MRC-University of Glasgow note one viral collaboration that have not been observed before. The researchers believe the findings could help explain why co-infections cause markedly worse illness for some patients, including hard-to-treat viral pneumonia.

Associated infections problem

Each year, approximately 5 million people worldwide are hospitalized with influenza A, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the leading cause of acute lower respiratory infection in children under five years of age and may cause dangerous diseases In some children and the elderly. Although cross-infection, in which a person is infected with the two viruses at the same time, is thought to be relatively common, it was not clear how these viruses would respond if they were found within the same cell.

Joanne Haney of the MRC Virus Research Center – University of Glasgowwho led the study. “We need to understand how these infections occur in the context of each other to get a more complete picture of the biology of each individual virus.”

Search

To investigate, Hany He and his colleagues deliberately infected human lung cells with both viruses and found that instead of competing with each other as other viruses are known to do, they fused together to form a palm-shaped hybrid virus: the virus. RSV It was the trunk and the effect of the leaves.

Professor Pablo said: “This type of hybrid virus has not been described before.” Murcia, who supervised the research, which was published in Nature Microbiology — we’re talking about viruses from two completely different families that fuse together with the genomes and external proteins of both viruses. It is a new type of viral pathogen.

The fourth dose and the flu vaccine: Can they be taken together? What are the (mild) side effects?

Hybrid virus infection

Once formed, the Hybrid virus It was also able to infect neighboring cells, even in the presence of influenza antibodies that naturally prevent infection. Although the antibodies still bound to influenza proteins on the surface of the hybrid virus, the virus simply used nearby RSV proteins to infect lung cells instead. “Influenza uses hybrid virus particles like a Trojan horse,” Murcia said.

Plus help virus By evading the immune system, the combined forces may also allow access to a wider range of lung cells. While influenza usually infects cells of the nose, throat, and trachea, RSV tends to favor cells in the trachea and lungs, although there is some overlap. Dr. said. Stephen GriffinVirologist at the University of Leeds. Although he cautioned that more research is needed to show that hybrid viruses are implicated in human diseases. “RSV tends to be lower in the lungs than the seasonal flu virus, and you’re more likely to get more serious illness as the infection decreases.”