November 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Moscow outraged by UN resolution on Ukraine: "formalizing theft"

Samson Paul November 16, 2022 1 min read

there Russia reply to v Precision Yesterday, November 14, approved byUnited nations Condemns the Russian invasion in Ukraine. For the Kremlin, this is the “formalization of theft.” The speaker speaks president Russian, Dmitry PeskovWho said: «Of course, the organizers of this operation are trying to complete the theft of our foreign reserves, which were absolutely prohibited. illegal. In fact, this is the formalization of theft across the UN platform.” For this reason, the The Kremlin He declared that he “categorically opposes” the decision. Peskov added: “This decision is not legally binding, and this is how we will deal with it.” user interface. The decision that was approved yesterday asks for 193 Member states of the United Nations for reference He flies As responsible for violations of international law in Ukraine, as well as the establishment registration Document requests Damage and loss to the citizens of Ukraine Because of the Russian invasion. The overall goal of the resolution is back protection Sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

