October 13, 2023

G20 Parliaments, La Rosa shouts: “Unacceptable”, responding to the speaker from Moscow

October 13, 2023

Enough denial of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, even at international tables. During the G20 Speakers’ Meeting in New Delhi, also known as P20, Senate President Ignazio La Rosa responded to the words of Valentina Ivanova Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council and Federal Assembly of the Republic of India. Russian Federation. “I have planned to give a short speech on the specific topics of the G20. However, the intervention of the Russian spokesman immediately forces me, for the sake of my conscience and the Italian position, to emphasize how unacceptable it is to pretend that there has been no attack against Ukraine, which has disturbed its independence.
The freedom and life of that country. “I do not accept that we can talk here without ignoring this fact,” La Russa said.

“It would have been better to stick generally to the topics covered in this conference,” La Russa adds. “And also because it was enough just to point out the condemnation of terrorism announced this morning by Prime Minister Modi, which also seems worryingly relevant because of the tragic events in Israel.”

