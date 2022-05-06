FTI march against corruption in Turin, tensions with rivals – Chronicle

New tensions between law enforcement and rivals in Turin. A few days after the confrontation of the May Day parade, the police were forced to reject the efforts of the enemy who threw bottles and garbage bins against the departments to approach a demonstration organized by Fredelly de Italy. Condemn degradation and manipulation in Aurora District.

The demonstration of Fratelli d’Italiasi ended without further tension. “We have decided to start with a demonstration the collection of signatures for the official presentation of a ‘resolution proposal’ to the city council of Turin aimed at introducing the urban Taspo scale in our city as well – FdI MP Augusta Montuaruli – angry. To.

Starting from Ponte Monte, the torch procession ended in front of the Maria Regina della Pace Church. About two hundred people attended, while one hundred people attended a protest organized by community centers. Representatives of Georgia Melloni’s party shouted, “We are dealing with the security of the neighborhood, no more.” Fratelli de Italia once again raises the issue of someone wanting to hide under the carpet – underlining Mauricio Marron, councilor for social policies in the Piedmont region – but also proposes a solution: the decision to use Taspo in Turin. Tonight – ends Marron – we have given an important signal “.