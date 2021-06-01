June 1, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

From the United States, Stonewall donates tens of thousands of dollars to Archike Antino Napoli

From the United States, Stonewall donates tens of thousands of dollars to Archike Antino Napoli

Noah French June 1, 2021 2 min read

“Month of Pride” (ie June, LGBT + Pride Month), “Antino Archike Napoli” has been viewed with interest and attention for many years by its members and members, as well as by the LGBT + community, over the years, promoting local and national and internationally promoted social and cultural activities.

In fact, following the association that our association has established since 2019 with the historic “Stonewall in New York” (a national monument in the United States since 2016, a turning point in the riots for the gay liberation movement), “Antino Archike Napoli” will receive a donation of ten thousand dollars in support of its activities. . “A significant gesture – they explain from the association – because it serves to seal our association’s recognition as a reference point for the demands of LGBT + people around the world. Will allow to coordinate the work of

A few weeks after Napoli Pride on July 3, 25 years after the first Gay Pride in southern Italy, he said, “This recognition gives us pride – they add – and moves us deeper. After a very long period of control over the epidemic, in fact, in every corner of the globe. There is a strong need for unity and brotherhood to restart and restart the struggle for equality.

The award received the applause of the US Consulate General in Naples, which was instrumental in building the “Rainbow Partnership” between Stonewall Hotel and Archike Napoli.

“I express my excitement – Mary Avery said in a note to the US Ambassador in Naples – I hope that the US Consulate General in Naples and the Antino Archike will continue to work in the same direction to achieve the new goal, further strengthening our Atlantic Correspondence and activities in the region and beyond.” .

READ  The PlayStation 5 is now the best-selling console in US history.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Embarrassed at the ceremony for Zimbabwe in Rome, the plate reads “Acelio”: Mattarella, Figo and Casellotti leave early

June 1, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

The United States and Norway won against Germany and Kazakhstan

June 1, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Pd-M5s, Giallorossi Decline – Libero Quotidiano

May 31, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

From the United States, Stonewall donates tens of thousands of dollars to Archike Antino Napoli

June 1, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Have you already reached the right?

June 1, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Martina and Raffaele di Amici together, it’s official: but it’s loud

June 1, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Here are effective and natural solutions that you can apply when you are suffering from a common eye problem

June 1, 2021 Karen Hines