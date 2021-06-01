From the United States, Stonewall donates tens of thousands of dollars to Archike Antino Napoli

“Month of Pride” (ie June, LGBT + Pride Month), “Antino Archike Napoli” has been viewed with interest and attention for many years by its members and members, as well as by the LGBT + community, over the years, promoting local and national and internationally promoted social and cultural activities.

In fact, following the association that our association has established since 2019 with the historic “Stonewall in New York” (a national monument in the United States since 2016, a turning point in the riots for the gay liberation movement), “Antino Archike Napoli” will receive a donation of ten thousand dollars in support of its activities. . “A significant gesture – they explain from the association – because it serves to seal our association’s recognition as a reference point for the demands of LGBT + people around the world. Will allow to coordinate the work of

A few weeks after Napoli Pride on July 3, 25 years after the first Gay Pride in southern Italy, he said, “This recognition gives us pride – they add – and moves us deeper. After a very long period of control over the epidemic, in fact, in every corner of the globe. There is a strong need for unity and brotherhood to restart and restart the struggle for equality.

The award received the applause of the US Consulate General in Naples, which was instrumental in building the “Rainbow Partnership” between Stonewall Hotel and Archike Napoli.

“I express my excitement – Mary Avery said in a note to the US Ambassador in Naples – I hope that the US Consulate General in Naples and the Antino Archike will continue to work in the same direction to achieve the new goal, further strengthening our Atlantic Correspondence and activities in the region and beyond.” .