Formula 1: Fans at the races in France, Austria and the Netherlands. Zandvoort dreams of selling it all

Infections from Covid-19 are declining in Europe, and the main circuits ready to host F1 in the coming weeks are breathing: France, Austria and the Netherlands. If the goal at Paul Ricard is to get 45,000 spectators for the weekend (spread out over the three-day period), the goal at the Red Bull Ring is to get 3,000 people per day, given the large spaces in the Styria circuit. This is how we work to reach up to 40,000 spectators between the two races on June 27 and July 4. In Zandvoort – after Dutch Prime Minister Rutte announced an easing of measures in the Netherlands from June 5 – the goal is to sell out in the stands, or 105,000 spectators for the Grand Prix on September 5.

The Forty Thousand March: The government and Marco believe in it – In Austria, the goal is possible, as confirmed by the words of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz – who stressed how important the circus double event is for the country – and of the Minister of Sports, Werner Kugler. the same small newspaper He explained how the government will seek to find a solution to reach this number. The Chancellor and Minister’s voice was echoed by Helmut Marko on the German website Form1.de: “I have no doubt that everything will go smoothly after what we have shown in 2020: running two races safely despite the strictest restrictions – says the advisor to Red Bull, the circuit host -.” For this, we have developed a scheme to reduce contacts and welcome more fans.” READ The Migrant Wave: Shocking Numbers

Netherlands, from September 1 anti-Covid measures off? – For the Dutch Grand Prix, the plan to reach 105,000 spectators before the race is more realistic than ever. A goal that was already in place last year, when Zandvoort (an appointment was later canceled due to the pandemic) should have returned to the global calendar after an absence since 1985. If Public Health Minister de Jong says he expects measurements on grid and spacing to be scrapped from September 1, m motorsports The sporting director of the Dutch Grand Prix, Jan Lammers, expressed optimism: “There are people who have already had Covid or who have been vaccinated, and then we saw that even in Koningsdag, during the national holiday on April 27, the numbers they had did not worsen – he comments -. The trend in recent months is positive. We want this goal.”

Optimistic about Monza – Aci President Sticchi Damiani spoke about the situation in Italy via Radio Rai: “What we would like to do at Monza Formula 1, if the epidemiological situation allows, is to create no-Covid stands for vaccinated people, and other situations with people who are going to conduct the survey spaced apart, So at 50% capacity – says Damiani -. Now we can’t say how many people will be vaccinated on September 10-11, we hope a lot, and certainly we can’t believe we’ll reach 100,000 people in 2019. But we hope to fill up to 70-80%”.

