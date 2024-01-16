Against Selvaggia Lucarelli, daughter of Giovanna Pedretti

OffCarlo D'Elia

Lodi, Fiorina D'Avino's outburst, 28: “Being aggressive is dangerous”. Then the appeal: “Journalists have besieged us. Someone send it”

“Being aggressive is dangerous. Thanks to the kind “lady” who assassinated my mother in the media. Look for her next victim.” A few lines of text written in red at 8.36 am on Monday, An Instagram storyFrom a private profile (so not visible to non-followers). Fiorina D'Avinodaughter Giovanna PetrettiA 59-year-old from Sant'Angelo Lodigiano took his own life on Sunday evening after a restaurant. Review Against homosexuality and the disabled (they were asked Check with Google)

Female, 28 years, direct address Selvagia lucarellicommenting on another post as of Sunday evening, the blogger wrote: “The end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 teach only one very precise thing: social media is dangerous. Misinformation is dangerous. Superficiality is dangerous. The distance between the altar and the dust is a nanosecond.”

Giovanna Petretti's daughter, Fiorina (Photograph), returned to social media a few hours later, around 11 a.m., this time denouncing the presence of cameras outside their home: «We are besieged by journalists. Someone send them away.” An appeal was probably addressed to society Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, who decided to rally around the restaurant's family in the last few hours, closing in on the great pain of losing a mother and wife. At night, a message was hung on the gate of the public park in front of the pizzeria Sheet-banner with writing “Press and TV respect family, don't show yourself again”, Signed: “SU” (an acronym attached to a local sports association). See also A civil defense warning for severe thunderstorms, with a region at great risk; Details »ILMETEO.it

No room for comments or anything else Giovanna's husband is Nello, a pizza chef for more than 30 years, doesn't want to talk to anyone about everything that happened in the past few hours. At least for now. Meanwhile, the entire Lodi community mourns Giovanna. “It is a great pain – says the acquaintance of the restaurant -. Giovanna has always been An important part of our society, making his energy and enthusiasm available to all. We hug our daughter Fiorina and her husband Nello. Now is the time for peace.” On Monday afternoon, a vigil will be held at the San Rocco church where the 59-year-old lived for many years.



