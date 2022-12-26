From stamp duty-free personal certificates to electronic recipes: the new Milleproroghe

Expiry of Roy Service Agreement has been postponed to 3 September 2023 for completion of renewal procedures. In case of Chambers of Commerce, the deadline allowed for completion by the region has been extended to 31 December 2023. Coordinating procedures of chambers. Finally, there are provisions on Alitalia extraordinary administration, with an extension until 31 December 2023.

The Milleproroghe decree has postponed the awarding of tenders for projects for new nursery schools from March 30 to the end of May. In fact, for nursery schools and kindergartens, taking into account the previously accumulated delays, the Minister of Education and Qualifications, Giuseppe Valditara, implemented the demands of ANCI in recent days and agreed to postpone the internal deadline from 31 March 2023. Until 31 May 2023 to give municipalities more time (all while respecting the European milestone set for 30 June 2023).

Extension of 6 more months for IMU of Non-Commercial Institutions

The decree also extends the deadline for issuing the IMU declaration for 2021, which was already postponed until the end of 2022 due to the pandemic, by another six months, i.e. to 30 June 2023, for non-commercial organizations and the general public. and private. As indicated in the Palazzo Chigi press release, the measure concerns welfare, social security, health, scientific research, culture, entertainment, sports, religion, faith and UCI institutions (collective savings investment institutions).

Piombino Remodel until 30 June 2024

Another measure is a one-year extension of the terms for the redevelopment and conversion of the Piombino industrial complex. The Milleproroghe decree re-establishes the deadline to 30 June 2024 (from 30 June 2023).

Ban on polluting buses postponed to 2024

The driving ban for Euro 2 buses intended for local public transport has been postponed for one year. The driving ban for motor vehicles of categories M2 and M3 used for local public transport services fueled by petrol or diesel fuel with Euro 2 anti-pollution characteristics, which should have come into force from 1 January 2023, has been postponed to 1 January 2024. Thus the stoppage related to Euro 2 vehicles is aligned with that established for Euro 3 vehicles.