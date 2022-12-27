New updates are exciting for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, weekend (maps) » ILMETEO.it

Weather: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, Weekend New Updates Busy (Maps)

New Year’s weekend weather forecastNew Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve With the latest weather updates At least sensational: indeed, an irregular configuration is emerging with consequences in many of our regions.

An absolute hero of the next few days l’African resistance That, Accompanied by warm air at higher altitudesIt will take over most of the Mediterranean basin, and will greatly alter the first days of 2023.

Basically it’s a large high pressure area that blocks any Atlantic disturbance or irritation of cold air coming down from the North Pole.

As the graph below shows, the most relevant anomaly concerns the temperature range: this is usually one of the coldest periods of the year, but they are expected to deviate from the climate average of +10 /12° between Saturday 31 and Sunday 1 January 2023. C, the values ​​in hills and mountains are the same as the values ​​of the month May. Anomaly map of expected New Year’s Eve temperatures: up to +12°C above climate average

For the day of San Silvestro and for that day For new years So expect sunny and very mild weather in the Mid-South Daytime highs around 20°C.

However, as is often the case in winter, atmospheric stagnation due to counter circulation a Stagnation of air in the lower layers, species ValpadanaAs a result of creation the fog Or Low clouds And with temperatures that are very cold even during the day. detail, Fog and dark skies They will show in the plains Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto And Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Finally, one thing should be underlined A truly insidious and dangerous phenomenon For our health. Lack of ventilation for days and days can actually favor stagnation Pollutants After all, due to high pressure, the lower layers of the atmosphere must be “crushed”, which often causes poor environmental parameters, with serious consequences for our health (Respiratory diseases, etc)

Stay up to date Air quality You can visit the pages of the area where you live Dedicated to the site.