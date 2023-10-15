October 15, 2023

WhatsApp, few people know these functions but they are unusual: what you can do

Gerald Bax October 15, 2023

The Whatsapp functionality we’ve all been wanting has finally arrived: it’s incredible what you can do!

Whatsapp is the most widely used instant messaging platform in the world, and this is exactly why The functions associated with this application are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Today, it is possible to do much more things on Whatsapp than in previous years. In fact, we’re about to reveal it to you Some specific functions that almost no one knows aboutLet’s discover them together right away!

Here are the hidden Whatsapp functions that everyone wanted: discover them now, they are truly extraordinary! – Computeridea.it

Whatsapp is the type of application that none of us can do without, because for years it has given us the possibility to communicate with whoever we want in an effective and interactive way. In fact, thanks to its widespread use in almost all parts of the world, Whatsapp has increasingly implemented its functions. However, one of the main features of this platform is protecting the privacy of its users, so in theory it is not possible to spy on some things we would really like to see. But in practice, yes.

In reality There are features that can provide users with alternative solutions Outside of WhatsApp. In fact, there are third-party applications out there They allow you to get new jobs. Most importantly, there’s nothing illegal about any of this, and there are no subscriptions you have to pay periodically either. Simply put, they are Jobs that are not very common and well known. Curious to know what it is? So let’s see them together!

Here are the amazing features of Whatsapp that no one knows about: You can do amazing things!

In practice we are talking about three applications in particular, which are external and downloadable from stores, but linked to actions performed on Whatsapp. Let us begin immediately from the first, viz Whats Tracker. Through this application we have the possibility Select a specific number of users from our address book and track their movements on Whatsapp. So you can control when these contacts enter or leave Whatsapp, and even receive a notification on your mobile phone.

External applications for WhatsApp functions
Thanks to these applications, you will be able to do many new things on Whatsapp: download them now! – Computeridea.it

While the second application is called And he orderedAnd it works on Recover all messages deleted by our interlocutor. Therefore, by downloading this application, it will be possible to save the contents of message notifications on Whatsapp and easily check what was written by the person with whom we were talking. However, as the third and final application, we have invisible. This application can be very useful If we don’t want anyone or everyone to see when we are online. is not it? All you have to do is download it!

