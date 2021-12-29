COVID, WHO: risks associated with Omicron remain very high – Ultima Aura

(ANSA) – GENEVA, Dec 29 – The risks posed by the Omicron variant for Covid-19 remain “very high,” the World Health Organization announced today.

The World Health Organization warns in its weekly epidemiological bulletin that “the global risk associated with a new worrying variant remains very high”. “Reliable evidence shows that Omicron has a growth advantage over the delta variant, with the ability to weaken in two or three days,” the organization adds, noting that “there is a rapid increase in the incidence of cases in a number of villages.”

“The rapid growth is likely linked to a combination of loss of immunity and a substantial increase in transmissibility of the Omicron variant,” says WHO, highlighting a 29% drop in cases in South Africa, the country in which this was first reported. variable on November 24. The World Health Organization noted that data from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Denmark – which currently have the highest infection rates – indicate a lower risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to delta variant. However, more data will be needed to understand the severity of Omicron in terms of clinical signs, including oxygen use, mechanical ventilation, and mortality. As well as how this severity might be affected by a previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination. According to the World Health Organization, the total number of new cases in the week ending Sunday increased by 11% compared to the previous one, while the number of deaths decreased by 4%. “This corresponds to just under 5 million new cases and more than 44,000 new deaths.” The largest number of cases were recorded in the United States, the United States, France and Italy. (Dealing).