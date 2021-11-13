Francesca Cipriani’s mother speaks

Novella 2000 interviews Rita de Michele, mother of Francesca Cipriani, about her daughter’s experience in the home of the Big Brother Vip and gives her opinion on some of the competitors in this edition.

Francesca Cipriani’s mother, Rita de Michele, He did a long interview with Novella 2000 Through it he gave his speech on the different dynamics that occur inside the house. And if I give the most positive judgment on Aldo Montano, the irrepressible mother of Abruzzo Suprete refused to demean Soleil rise NS Katia Ricciarelli:

Aldo Montano He is really a polite and respectful man. He’s a champion athlete and that’s clear, because he always manages to impress everyone. On the other hand, who I don’t like is Soleil rise, because they do not respect other comrades. Even when he made such unfortunate words towards Janmaria Antinolfi And then at night I watch the live stream around the clock, I always speak English, and I speak a lot of bad words. That’s ridiculous, like when he called “bit*h” Raffaella Vico Early in the evening, aware that Bia’s daughterWho understands English, he would have been disappointed. As a mother, I cannot accept these things. Read also: GF Vip: Rita Rusic 60 years of provocations

And again on Katia Ricciarelli:

I was a bit disappointed Katia Ricciarelli, who is a great artist and should be more consistent and less rumored with the rest of the group. Even Francesca’s friend had to say when she saw him in the clip while driving the truck. Are we kidding?! Fortunately, my daughter never gets into certain dynamics, and that’s good for her too because, believe me, she wouldn’t even know how to do it.

Rita talks about her daughter

Mrs. RitaThen she focused on her daughter’s love life and the relationship she had with her boyfriend Alessandro Rossi. Cipriani’s mother also mentions the many difficulties that the girl had to overcome in life: