December 25, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 at the top – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax December 25, 2021

Give Metacritic, the site for compiling reviews by many international publications, comes order Games with the highest ratings in 2021who sees it in the head Forza Horizon 5 and also Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker As for titles that properly belong to 2021, even if the latter itself is an exception because it’s actually an expansion.

the classification Among the 10 “best” games of 2021 for Metacritic, or those with the highest average ratings of the year, is this one, with the average “Metascore” rating attached:

  1. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PC) – 97
  2. House in Fatta Morgana (Switch) – 97
  3. Tetris Effect: Online (Switch) – 95
  4. Hades (Xbox Series X) – 93
  5. Heads (PS5) – 93
  6. Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X) – 92
  7. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – (PS5) – 92
  8. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PC) – 91
  9. Forza Horizon 5 (PC) – 91
  10. Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One) – 91

As you can see, there are many other titles before Forza Horizon 5 and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, but these are all Repost or transfer of the previously released games, while the 2021 games actually start from sixth place.

The first in the ranking will be Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, a revised and patched version of the fantastic RPG ZA / UM released the previous year, as well as The House in Fata Morgana released in 2012 in Japan. Tetris Effect: Connected is a port with additions to the original that arrived in 2018, just as Hades is the PS5 and Xbox Series X diversion of the award-winning 2020 title.

See also  Fastweb and Fastmail are off all over Italy: what's going on and what to do

If only games were taken into account Released in 2021Therefore, the ranking practically starts from sixth place, where we find Forza Horizon 5, followed by Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and then Psychonauts 2.

