Formula 1, Ferrari’s precedents in the Qatar Grand Prix. The Reds are ready to redeem a colorless 2021

there Ferrari reach to Qatar Grand Prix Encouraged by the good results achieved in September. Third and fourth place A MonzaAl-Nasr A Singapore (with 4th position as outline), 4th and 6th coins A Suzuka. It’s certainly not a stratospheric roadmap, but it’s not even a performance worth spitting on, especially in light of 2023’s (too many) races.

This progress specifically indicates that the Reds are capable Improves What has been achieved a Lucille In the only previous Grand Prix held. First of all, because in 2021 there were two invincible opponents (Mercedes and Red Bull). But only this year Drink team. Descending from Black arrows It has turned them into a competitor to compete with on equal terms.

Secondly, the result of the only edition of the race held outside Doha did not please the Prancing Horse. two years ago The Qatar Grand Prix was incredible suffer, starting with qualifications. Carlos Sainz settled in the fourth row, but started from the third row after two penalty kicks taken by Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas. Charles Leclerc was affected by a chassis problem and actually gave up in Q2.

The race, then, was an ordeal for the mediocrity. The Reds started with a conservative strategy (changing only one tire instead of two, like most of their opponents). They avoided dubbing Just by breathing, reach Seventh Place with spanish and inVIII With Monaco. It’s almost a disaster in fact, since the position was gained thanks to the retirement of Valtteri Bottas, and under the checkered flag, the Maranello duo was preceded by Lance Stroll.

Overall, one of the most Ferrari cars seen at Losail in 2021 Unidentified and colorless From that season. Doing worse in the next few days looks tough, especially given how the last three GPs have performed to encourage.

