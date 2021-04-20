For the Russian Deputy Prime Minister “disaster risk” on the International Space Station

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that the state of the facilities of the International Space Station could lead to a disaster.

“We cannot endanger life. Conditions related to the deterioration of iron structures could lead to irreversible consequences,” he said on Russia 1 TV. <...>. This must not happen. “

During the weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Borisov He said That after 2025, Russia will leave the International Space Station project and work on its own national space station. Plans for manned flights to the moon and missions to Mars with a nuclear tug have also been reported.

Earlier, flight director Vladimir Soloviev spoke about the need to create a new technical problem station in the Russian part of the International Space Station. Cracks were found through which air escaped. Although closed, even to a lesser degree, air leakage continues.

After 2025, Soloviev predicted avalanche malfunctions in other components of the sector. At the same time, Russian spending on the International Space Station is estimated at between ten and fifteen billion rubles (about 110 and 160 million euros).

Russian participation in the International Space Station

The International Space Station project has 15 members, five of which are the main members: Russia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency. Construction of the station began in 1998 and the first permanent expedition commenced in 2000.

According to RSC Energia, the operator of the Russian part of the station, the total cost of building and operating the International Space Station at the end of 2016 was estimated at $ 121.6 billion. Russia paid less than ten percent of the total amount for the project, but under international agreements, it was able to use about a third of its resources.

Annual maintenance costs for the plant are up to $ 5 billion a year. Of these, about three to four billion dollars annually are covered by the budget by NASA, while the rest is shared by other project participants.

The station was originally planned to operate until 2015, after which the life of the International Space Station was extended twice: up to 2020 and 2024.