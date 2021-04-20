Flatulence is a problem that affects men and women of all ages. Since it is a disease of the modern era, swelling of the abdomen is ugly and bothersome for those who suffer from it.

The embarrassment of wearing tight clothing for fear of “seeing your stomach” and the annoying feeling of constant heaviness makes us tense and irritable.

The causes of this common disorder are numerous and depend mainly on two types of factors: psychological and dietary.

Among the former are stress, anxiety, and sometimes the root cause of meteorite problems and Aerophagia. On the other hand, the latter is attributed to poor eating habits. Although we’ve looked at it separately, disorganized lifestyle and stress buildup are often intertwined. This means that nervousness leads to an uneven lifestyle, which in turn leads to poor eating habits.

So what can we do in these cases?

the perfect mind in healthy body

That’s right, the Latins always come to our aid. Brochards the perfect mind in healthy body It best expresses our concept. First we need to address the causes of our stress and try to relax as much as possible. Second, you need to think about your daily diet.

Regular physical activity and a balanced diet are key to the well-being of our gut. But even if things don’t change by following these rules, treatment is just around the corner … from our home.

Everyone has this food in the kitchen but few know that it is perfect for flatulence

We refer to celery, Vegetables Widely used in kitchen for various recipes. It is used for frying but not only, not everyone knows its infinite properties. It is rich in magnesium, calcium, phosphorous and vitamin C, but we must not forget that celery is made up of 90% water. This is why it is a disinfectant and consumed food to promote diuresis and kidney health.

These properties make it ideal for those who no longer want to suffer from Ayurveda and want to flaunt a flat stomach. You can prepare many herbal teas containing celery or simply add it to our daily diet, even in salads.

Everyone has this food in the kitchen but few know that it is perfect for flatulence and promoting proper kidney function.