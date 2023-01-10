January 10, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weather in Fibrillation: Great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybes

Karen Hines January 10, 2023 2 min read

Promises must be kept. So, dear prediction models, don’t fool us. Every promise, as they say, is a debt and let’s say dear old Winter will surely have debts. Debt years, at least 2-3 years during which he promised pandemonium – weather, of course – and then left us dry.

Well, that’s not good. Now that some predictions have relied heavily on the winter awakening, we can believe it. We can hope that the season, after the anti-hurricane bogeyman, is about to change. This time for real.

Maps turn blue. Both those geographical factors and those of temperatures. It is important that both acquire this color, because the result will be only one: hail. Arctic cold, very cold, cold capable of making it snow at very low altitudes.

If so, Jan will not be denied. January will fully confirm the reputation of the winter month, like February, and sometimes March.

promises? Could. Ours, mind you, are not promises. Our analytics are models of analytics, and as such should be taken into consideration. Not that it is unreliable, keep in mind that it should simply be taken with a grain of salt because we know all too well how volatile the promises of cold-oriented modeling can be. Especially in the presence of such a vortex polar force.

The truth is come today come tomorrow we make a good mouth. Articulate weather, as sentimental weather calls it, can arrive between the middle and last ten days of January. It must be said that the hinge really slaps.

See also  NASA: Here is the Earth System Observatory, the new climate monitoring system

shutterstock 66495460 - Weather in fibrillation: great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybesshutterstock 158593451 - Weather in fibrillation: great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybesshutterstock 2110838879 1 - Weather in fibrillation: great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybesshutterstock 2179758293 - Weather in fibrillation: great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Codogno, four days of waiting before hospitalization in medicine: saturated amber

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

As the snow reaches the south, the flakes return to the Apennines; Map with quotas and accumulations »ILMETEO.it

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

School, the first “bend” to arrive in Regina Maria Adelaide

January 9, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Weekend updates confirm a change of scenery; Let’s see what happens » ILMETEO.it

January 10, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

The application is submitted to the municipality. Here’s who qualifies (and how to apply)

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gielle di Donna and the disappointment of Antonino Spinalpizzi – VIP older brother

January 10, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather in Fibrillation: Great odds from mid-January. snow? frost? We also see Maybes

January 10, 2023 Karen Hines